[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Raya and the Last Dragon

(US)

Opened March 4

Animation

Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, Donald Hall



In the world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. As villainous monsters known as the Druun started attacking the land, magical dragons united their forces and sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Five hundred years later, the monsters have returned and it‘s now up to a warrior Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) to save Kumandra.











Minari

(US)

Opened March 3

Drama

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung



A South Korean immigrant family of four -- dad Jacob (Steven Yeun), mom Monica (Han Ye-ri), son David (Alan S. Kim) and daughter Anne (Noel Kate Cho) -- gets a fresh start in rural Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. One day, Monica’s mother Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung) comes to America to live with the family and take care of the two kids while Jacob and Monica are out at work.











Chaos Walking

(US)

Opened Feb. 24

Action

Directed by Doug Liman



In a not-too-distant future, there is a planet called “New World” where apparently only men live and all living creatures can hear each other‘s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds called Noise. One day, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), who crashed into the planet. The two start questioning the dystopian world and make plans to escape.











Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 27

Animation

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki



Tanjiro joins a secret organization of demon slayers after his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon. For his new mission, Tanjiro gets on the Mugen Train with his comrades Inosuke and Zenitsu. On the train, they meet legendary demon slayer Rengoku. Soon after boarding, the group is attacked.