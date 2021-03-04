[News Focus] Number of men per 100 women slides to 99.4 in Korea

This photo shows an Arbor Day event in Daegu, where the number of men per 100 women stood at 97.32 as of February 2021 in its demographic structure. (Daegu City)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s demographic slide since December 2019 is mainly attributed to continuous decline in the male population, while the female population has recorded both positive or negative growth on-month.



The situation has pulled down the nation’s sex ratio -- the number of men per 100 women -- to an all-time low of 99.41, according to the data held by the Ministry of Interior and Safety.



The male population posted 25.836 million in February, down 1,951 from a month earlier. The figure marked the lowest in nearly four years, since it reached 25.836 million in April 2017.



After peaking at 25.868 million in July 2019, the men’s population declined for the 19th consecutive month, which was the unprecedented since the nation started compiling the relevant data.



Last month, Seoul had the biggest decline in the male population, which fell 5,717 on-month to 4.69 million. The capital has led the nationwide drop in demographic figures for more than a year.



(Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)