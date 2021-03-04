Samsung sets new download speed record with 5G-4G LTE dual connectivity tech

This file photo taken on April 2, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S20 5G smartphone displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said on Thursday it achieved the industry's fastest download speed with an advanced telecommunications technology using both 5G and 4G LTE base stations.



In a demonstration carried out in Suwon, south of Seoul, the company achieved 5.23 gigabits per second (Gbps) in data speeds, which is enough to download a 4-gigabyte full-HD movie in six seconds, to its Galaxy S20+ smartphone, using E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology.



EN-DC technology enables mobile operators to power up 5G speeds and coverage by leveraging a 4G network.



Samsung said it was able to combine 40MHz of 4G frequency and 800MHz of 5G frequency in mmWave.



The latest achievement surpasses its 4.25-Gbps speeds recorded in last year's demonstration using MU-MIMO (multi-user multiple-input multiple-output) technology.



"It also leveraged carrier aggregation which combines multiple channels of spectrum to gain greater efficiencies and boost data speeds over a wireless network," Samsung said. "The successful demonstration provides a blueprint for delivering a rapid, stable and effective path to 5G service."



Samsung has been trying to expand its presence in delivering 5G end-to-end solutions, including chipsets and radios. It has signed 5G network equipment supply deals with mobile carriers in countries like the United States, Canada and New Zealand. (Yonhap)