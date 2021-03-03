Seoul’s North Korea human rights law at standstill for 5 years

South Korea’s North Korea Human Rights Act remains of little real consequence five years after its enactment, with the ruling liberal bloc showing no particular urgency in dealing with human rights violations in the North amid stalled peace talks.



On Wednesday, the law marked its fifth anniversary since it was enacted on March 3, 2016, more than a decade after similar laws took effect in the US and Japan in the early 2000s.



But little progress has been made in carrying out the concrete steps stipulated under the law, more notably since the inauguration of the Moon Jae-in administration in 2017 that has largely left the human rights issues on the sidelines of its engagement policy with the North.



North Korean people watch fireworks display to celebrate the New Year at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Jan. 1. (AP-Yonhap)