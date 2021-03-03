Moon, Biden to talk climate on Earth Day

President Moon Jae-in chairs a Cabinet meeting in Cheong Wa Dae, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden will discuss climate change at a virtual Earth Day summit on April 22, in their first video conference since Biden took office, a local media outlet reported Wednesday. They had a phone conversation last month.
“The US is driving the discussion on the agenda,” a Seoul official said, pointing out the US-hosted gathering will mark Washington’s return to the carbon-cutting commitment. Biden reversed the Trump administration’s decision to walk away from the Paris Agreement on reducing carbon emissions.
Seoul has already invited Washington to the upcoming P4G summit, another global initiative aimed at supporting green projects in public and private sectors, that will be held in Seoul in May. That meeting will discuss helping developing nations to use technologies for a green economic growth, the Seoul official said.
Seoul and Washington are in close consultation over issues beyond climate change, the Seoul official added, saying the allies’ national security advisers are going over policy on North Korea, for instance. The Biden administration said it would engage allies as much as possible to work out their differences.
“We have yet to respond to the invitation. We’re working on it with the US,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
By Choi Si-young
