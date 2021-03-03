[News Focus] Hankook Tire’s sibling war intensifies ahead of shareholders’ vote at month-end

While most South Korean businesses are slated to hold their annual shareholders’ meeting this month, Hankook & Company Co. -- formerly Hankook Technology Group -- is seen to be entangled in an escalating sibling feud over management control.
The latest action came from Cho Hee-kyung, the eldest daughter of Chairman Cho Yang-rai and head of Hankook Tire Welfare Foundation, who officially declared herself this week as siding with Cho Hyun-sik, elder of the two brothers and vice chairman of the holding company Hankook & Company.
“(The group’s holding company) Hankook & Company and (tire maker) Hankook Tire & Technology currently hold a number of problems in terms of corporate governance and are thus in need of proper surveillance by an external expert,” Cho reiterated in a statement.
Citing the need to safeguard shareholders’ rights and to make the necessary changes in corporate structure, she said that she has decided to stand with Cho Hyun-sik in seating Lee Hye-woong, CEO of BRB Korea Advisers, on the management board and the audit committee.
This signaled a visible shift of stance as Cho’s eldest daughter had earlier been observed to be more focused on the legal guardianship of her father, rather than the corporate management dispute.
The 83-year-old businessman is to face a household investigation on March 10 concerning his physical and mental health, as his daughter filed for an adult guardianship judgment.
Triggering the sibling dispute was Chairman Cho’s decision in July last year to hand over 23.59 percent of the holding company’s shares in an over-the-counter transaction to younger son Hyun-bum. The stakes of junior Cho, who sits in both the group’s holding company and tire maker as CEO, climbed to 42. percent.
“The decision took place abruptly and apparently did not come in line with my father’s beliefs and thoughts,” his eldest daughter Hee-kyung said, filing for the court judgment on her father’s conditions.
Cho Hyun-bum who benefited from his father’s bestowal, on the other hand, raised an objection against his sister’s action.
Also, he recommended Kim Hye-kyung, a former presidential secretary on gender and family affairs, to become a member of the management board and audit committee, to counter his elder siblings’ alliance. The showdown is to take place at the shareholders’ meeting slated for March 30.
The reason that the tire conglomerate siblings are locking horns over the pick of nonexecutive director and auditor is the so-called “three percent rule” that was approved by the National Assembly late last year.
The given rule, stated in the revised Commercial Act, limits the major shareholder’s voting rights to within three percent of the stakes when selecting a audit board member.
As both of the Cho brothers’ face limits under the new regulation, minor shareholders may rise as game changers, meaning that the winner in the nomination conflict is likely to have an upper hand in the corporate control battle down the road.
Besides the heated sibling war, the tire group is also undergoing a number of debates, including a trademark legal dispute and owner risks.
The group changed its name from Hankook Tire Worldwide to Hankook Technology Group in 2019 under the lead of CEO Hyun-bum but soon faced a trademark lawsuit over its new name. After a defeat in court, the group had to change its name to Hankook & Company in order to dodge additional damage compensation.
Also, the CEO was handed a jail term of three years with a four-year suspension in November last year for taking bribes from subcontractors.
Meanwhile, the company’s net profit for 2020 slipped 12 percent from a year earlier to 379.2 billion won, largely due to foreign exchange losses caused by dollar appreciation, officials revealed in a statement last month.
Operating profit expanded 16 percent to 628.4 billion won ($338.2 million) during the same period on the back of strong sales of premium tire products in Europe and the United States.
The company’s target for 2021 is to hoist its sales to 7.1 trillion won, up from 6.45 trillion won in 2020.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
