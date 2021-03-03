Family feud intensifies at Kumho Petrochemical as nephew challenges leadership

A family feud at Kumho Petrochemical is intensifying, as a nephew is challenging the leadership of his uncle, incumbent chairman Park Chan-koo, launching a campaign to win the support of shareholders Wednesday.
Park Chul-whan, who is a managing director at Kumho Petrochemical, opened a website for his shareholder proposal, in which he pointed out how mismanagement was blocking growth of the company and suggested of the direction the company should go in to increase its value.
The younger Park is the son of the late Kumho Group Chairman Park Jeong-koo, who is the older brother of the incumbent chief.
“This proposal is made as the first step to increase the value of the company,” the younger Park said in Wednesday’s proposal. “The company needs rational decision-making on investment to normalize the dividend payouts, to utilize sources efficiently and to bring new growth engines for the future.”
Park Chul-whan, who holds the largest share of 10 percent in Kumho Petrochemical, has been seeking for more control on company management. The incumbent chairman and chief executive officer Park Chan-koo and his family, including his son Park Joon-kyung, hold a combined 14 percent stake in the company.
Park Chul-whan has been asking for a revision to the company charters, for an outside director to choose the chairman of the board. Currently, the company‘s CEO automatically assumes the role of the board chairman.
From this, Park is practically pressuring his uncle to step down as board chairman. He has also demanded the company to appoint him as an executive director.
In the proposal announced on the website on Wednesday, he claimed that, though the company has been doing better than its rivals in terms of profits, mismanagement of business has led to undervaluation of the company stocks in the past 10 years.
For the factors holding back the growth of the company, Park Chul-whan pointed to the excessive cash reserves and little debt raising capital costs, the unfriendly dividend policies for shareholders and growth deterioration from inappropriate investment decisions.
To solve the problems, financial solvency should be put as the priority, and the company should proceed with retirement of treasury stock and promote listing of affiliate companies, Park said.
Acquiring money from the aforementioned actions, Park Chul-whan said they should raise the dividend payout ratio from the current 10 percent to 50 percent, which is the average payout rate for rival firms.
He also said he would make investments to start new businesses, to create synergies with existing businesses, such as secondary battery and hydrogen fuel cells and acquire new growth engines.
“This proposal was based on a long period of deliberation for the sole purpose of enhancing long-term corporate and shareholder value, from the standpoint of a senior exective and the largest sharehlder of Kumho Petrochemical,” he said.
The challenger seeks for his suggestions to be put on vote in the general meeting of shareholders that is expected to take place next week,
The South Korean company manufacturing synthetic rubbers, synthetic resins and rubber chemicals witnessed a record operating profit of 742.1 billion won ($662 million) in 2020, a double from the year before of 365.3 billion won, with demand raised over NB latex amid COVID-19 pandemic.
