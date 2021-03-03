 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Nearly half of South Korea's startup founders hail from prominent universities: report

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 3, 2021 - 16:17       Updated : Mar 3, 2021 - 16:37
Students and family members take photos at the main enterance to Seoul National University after a graduation ceremony last Friday. (Yonhap)
Students and family members take photos at the main enterance to Seoul National University after a graduation ceremony last Friday. (Yonhap)
A local survey showed around half of local startup founders are from the country’s four most prominent universities, implying that educational background could play an important role in starting a new business here.

“Many people easily associate startup founders with their individual talents or abilities rather than their educational backgrounds. (But data underlines) that the startup sector here is skewed towards certain universities,” said Park Ju-gun, industry tracker CEO Score’s CEO.

His firm collected data about123 entrepreneurs from 115 startups in South Korea and asked their educatioal background. Of the 90 who answered, nearly half, 43, were from Seoul National University, Korea University, Yonsei University and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology graduates.

The most, 18, graduated from Seoul National University. The number of KAIST graduates was 10, followed by nine Yonsei University graduates and six Korea University graduates.

About 30 percent of up-and-coming startup founders here had formerly worked at large conglomerates, the data also showed.

Of the 70 startup founders who disclosed their career information, more than 30 percent were from Samsung Group, LG Group, Daewoo Group, Hyundai Group and KT.

The number of startup founders who previously worked at Samsung Group was 13, accounting for the largest portion of 18.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the survey also found a big gender gap in the startup sector. Of the 123 startup founders, the number of men was 116, making up 94.3 percent, while the number of women was seven, or 5.7 percent.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114