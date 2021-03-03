 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Ryu Sung-sil wins 19th Hermes Foundation Missulsang

By Park Yuna
Published : Mar 3, 2021 - 15:41       Updated : Mar 3, 2021 - 15:44
"I’m Not Dead!” by Ryu Sung-sil (Artist’s website)

Artist Ryu Sung-sil has been selected as the winner of the 19th Hermes Foundation Missulsang, the foundation announced Tuesday.

The young artist has explored a variety of art medium that reflect her critique of social issues in Korea as an artist.

Once every two years, the foundation selects a talented new Korean artist to promote in Korea and abroad. The awardee is given 20 million won ($17,800) in prize money and is given financial support to create new works for a solo exhibition at the nonprofit Atelier Hermes gallery in Seoul the fall of the following year. 

"(The artist) presents a new approach to disrupt the existing dichotomy between art and non-art as well as reality and fiction through a kind of ‘one-person media show.’ She has built a world of art that implies both locality and universality by combining and reconstructing her family history, contemporary political-social issues in Korea, and traditional forms with her keen insight,” the jury said in a review. 

Two-minute single-channel video work “Never Ending Family” by Ryu Sung-sil (Artist’s website)
Two-minute single-channel video work “Never Ending Family” by Ryu Sung-sil (Artist’s website)

After graduating from Seoul National University, where she majored in sculpture, in 2018 and earning a master’s degree in 2021 at the same university, Ryu has been exploring a variety of art from sculpture to multimedia art, including a 2-minute video work “Never Ending Family” and a 15-minute video work “Bigking Travel 2020.” Ryu’s artworks can be seen at the artist’s official website (sungsilryu.com)

This year’s jury consisted of three Korean and three foreign members: Kim Yun-kyoung, former curator of Atelier Hermes and independent curator; Yang Hae-gue, internationally acclaimed artist and professor at Stadelschule who was the Hermes Korea Missulsang award finalist in 2003; Yoo Jin-sang, art critic and professor of Kaywon University of Art ＆ Design who was the artistic director of the 7th Seoul Media City Biennale (2012); Giuseppe Penone, world-renowned Italian sculptor acclaimed for his leading role in the Arte Povera movement; Jean-Michel Alberola, one of the most influential French artists associated with Figuration Libre; and Pascal Mussard, vice president of Fondation d’entreprise Hermes.

Hermes Foundation Missulsang was launched in 2000 by Hermes Korea. The art award earned a prestigious position in the country by supporting many talented rising artists over the years, including Suh Do-ho in 2003, Koo Jeong-a in 2005 and Yangachi in 2010.

The 18th Hermes Foundation Missulsang went to Jun So-jung who made her name with narrative-focused works using various media, including photography, installations and video. Her solo exhibition at Atelier Hermes in Seoul took place last year.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)  
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114