Ryu Sung-sil wins 19th Hermes Foundation Missulsang

"I’m Not Dead!” by Ryu Sung-sil (Artist’s website)



Artist Ryu Sung-sil has been selected as the winner of the 19th Hermes Foundation Missulsang, the foundation announced Tuesday.



The young artist has explored a variety of art medium that reflect her critique of social issues in Korea as an artist.



Once every two years, the foundation selects a talented new Korean artist to promote in Korea and abroad. The awardee is given 20 million won ($17,800) in prize money and is given financial support to create new works for a solo exhibition at the nonprofit Atelier Hermes gallery in Seoul the fall of the following year.



"(The artist) presents a new approach to disrupt the existing dichotomy between art and non-art as well as reality and fiction through a kind of ‘one-person media show.’ She has built a world of art that implies both locality and universality by combining and reconstructing her family history, contemporary political-social issues in Korea, and traditional forms with her keen insight,” the jury said in a review.





Two-minute single-channel video work “Never Ending Family” by Ryu Sung-sil (Artist’s website)