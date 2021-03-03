 Back To Top
National

US launches probe against Samsung products for possible patent violation

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 3, 2021 - 09:03       Updated : Mar 3, 2021 - 09:03
This photo shows the corporate flag of Samsung Group at its office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo shows the corporate flag of Samsung Group at its office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) on Tuesday voted to launch an investigation into allegations that mobile communication devices from global firms, including South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co., may have infringed on patents held by a US firm.

According to a notice of investigation, a complaint was filed by Evolved Wireless LLC of Austin, Texas, on Feb. 2 that certain "LTE-compliant cellular communication devices" infringed on certain US patents.

It said the scope of the investigation included "LTE-compliant cellular phones, tablets and smartwatches," and that companies subject to the investigation were Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. and Motorola Mobility LLC.

LTE stands for long-term evolution, the standard for wireless broadband communications in mobile devices.

The commission said the companies subject to the investigation must respond to the complaint and the notice of investigation within the next 20 days.

"Failure of a respondent to file a timely response to each allegation in the complaint and in this notice may be deemed to constitute a waiver of the right to appear and contest the allegations of the complaint and this notice," it said. (Yonhap)
