 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG Energy Solution ranks 2nd in global EV battery market in Jan.

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2021 - 11:30       Updated : Mar 2, 2021 - 11:30
South Korea's EV battery makers (Yonhap)
South Korea's EV battery makers (Yonhap)
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. was the No. 2 supplier of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the world in January after China's CATL, a market research firm said Tuesday.

LG Energy Solution, which spun off from LG Chem Ltd. in December last year, shipped 2.5 gigawatt-hour (GWh) equivalents of EV batteries in January, up 50.6 percent from a year earlier, according to SNE Research.

But its global market share shrank to 18.5 percent from 23.9 percent in the same month last year.

China's CATL retained the top spot with a supply of 4.3 GWh, which was up 166.2 percent from a year earlier and accounted for 31.2 percent of the global total.

Japan's Panasonic took third place with a 15.6 percent share, followed by China's BYD with 8.9 percent and Samsung SDI Co. of South Korea with 4.8 percent.

Samsung SDI supplied 0.7 GWh equivalents of EV batteries in January, up 18.6 percent from the same month a year ago.

China's CALB came next with 4.1 percent, trailed by South Korea's SK Innovation Co. with 3.9 percent.

The Seoul-based market researcher said Chinese EV battery manufacturers made big strides in January, weighing down on South Korean rivals.

Meanwhile, the global supply of EV batteries came to 13.7 GWh in January, nearly double the amount registered a year earlier. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114