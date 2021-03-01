Moon says South Korea ready for talks with Japan to mend ties

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook wave the Korean flag at a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement in Seoul on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)



President Moon Jae-in on Monday reaffirmed his willingness to mend ties with Japan long strained over wartime history and trade, saying issues of the past should not drag down the forward-looking cooperation between the two neighbors.



“Our government is ready to sit down and have talks with the Japanese government anytime,” he said in his speech at a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement.



“I am confident that if we put our heads together in the spirit of trying to understand each other’s perspectives, we will also be able to wisely resolve issues of the past.”



Moon reiterated the Korean government’s long-held “victim-centered” approach in dealing with historic issues, pledging efforts to recover the honor and dignity of the survivors.



But he stressed issues of the past should be addressed separately from future-oriented development of the bilateral relations. Unlike previous years, he didn’t comment on specific issues like Japan’s wartime sexual slavery of Korean women.



“The only obstacle we have to overcome is that, sometimes, issues of the past cannot be separated from those of the future but are intermingled with each other. This has impeded forward-looking development,” he said.



“We should learn a lesson by squarely facing the past. It is by no means shameful to learn a lesson from past wrongs, but it is rather a way to gain respect from the international community.”





