Navy urged to spell out W2tr weapon project

South Korea’s Navy saw a 15-year journey take off on Feb. 22, when the Ministry of National Defense approved a plan to build the nation’s first light aircraft carrier by 2033. But experts say that the Navy has yet to convince taxpayers and military watchers about the 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) project.
The project, which first came to discussion in 1996, will undergo an independent cost-benefit analysis before the National Assembly approves the budget.
“A light aircraft carrier is the only asset that can combine our military capabilities at sea. It’s very presence deters aggression from North Korea,” Navy chief Boo Suk-jong said at a recent seminar, adding it also advances the national status.
But, Jung Ho-sub, a retired Navy chief who served from 2015 to 2016, was wary of Boo’s vaguely-worded support for the project.
“An aircraft carrier does not resolve security concerns all so easily. It will be placed under constant scrutiny of (Korea’s) neighbors,” Jung said, referring to Russia, China and Japan.
Critics add that the existing Air Force fighter jets cover North Korea better than new carrier-based jets could, with more lethal weapons on board, and that more attack submarines would give Seoul more of an edge over Pyongyang in the East Sea.
“If we make one (an aircraft carrier), it will elevate our status, yes. But is this urgent?” said Rep. Shin Won-sik of the main opposition People Power Party.
Shin, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said maintenance costs will drain the government finances in years to come.
Experts supporting the project said the military should be more forthcoming about why it is pursuing the weapon in more coherent persuasion.
“Building a homegrown aircraft carrier is essentially sending out a message to China and Japan: We’re gearing up. I see that’s something the military would not want to press that hard to avoid friction with them,” said Yang Uk, an adjunct professor of national defense strategy at Hannam University.
But the military should have the audacity to articulate that, at least to those dissenting voices saying the weapon would provide little value, he said, noting Seoul would have to think beyond the North Korean threat eventually.
“And we could just as well spend money on a cause we think could serve us well in the long run,” Yang said, adding the project represents an opportunity to expand South Korea’s interests.
Bruce Bechtol, a retired US Marine who worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency, said an indefinite postponement of a key naval weapon is not the best judgement.
“It takes many years to build a project of this kind. Thus, getting started now is quite important,” said Bechtol, who is now a political science professor at Angelo State University in the US.
Yang pointed to the potential impact on joint drills with the US and global maritime warfare exercises where countries come together to enhance alliance on security.
“We could improve ties with the US and cultivate new ones with other countries sharing similar interests,” he said.
Meanwhile, other experts said South Korea would see advanced destroyers, attack submarines and frigates around the time the first homegrown aircraft carrier is rolled out, so the carrier, a seagoing airbase that needs support, would not be left unviable to take on missions as opponents claim so.
“The upside is clear but it doesn’t come across as salient from the Navy,” Yang said. The Navy is in uncharted territory but could do better to assure those still skeptical of the project, he added.
By Choi Si-young
