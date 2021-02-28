 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Demand for Seoul apartments down slightly: report

By Kim Young-won
Published : Feb 28, 2021 - 16:46       Updated : Feb 28, 2021 - 16:46
The Banpo Acroriver Park apartment complex is one of the most expensive in Seoul. (Korea Herald file photo)
The Banpo Acroriver Park apartment complex is one of the most expensive in Seoul. (Korea Herald file photo)


Demand for apartments in Seoul inched down last week, data showed, after the government rolled out a series of supply measures Feb. 4.

According to data collected by the state-run Korea Appraisal Board, an index that gauges supply and demand for apartments dropped by 0.8 points to 109.8 last week, compared with 110.6 marked in the previous week.

A rating above 100 means demand exceeds supply.

After seeing bouts of fluctuations, the index had risen for 10 straight weeks since the last week of November, when it stood at 100.2.

The indicator reached 111.9 in the second week of February, the highest since July last year, but dropped to 110.6 in the third week this month.

On Feb. 4, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it would supply a total of 830,000 housing units across the nation by 2025, including 323,000 in Seoul.

“Although the index has slightly fallen after the announcement of the Feb. 4 measures, it is still staying at a high level above 110,” said an official from the KAB. “It is too early to say the government’s measures have taken effect.”

The average apartment price increased 0.08 percent in the last week of this month, the same as the price growth rate posted in the previous week.

Gyeonggi Province saw apartment prices continue to grow by 0.42 percent on average in the third and fourth week this month.

By Kim Young-won (wone002@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114