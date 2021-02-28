Hyundai Motor says sales of IONIQ 5 in Europe show solid start

This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 crossover vehicle at a local charging station. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Co.'s preorders of its IONIQ 5 all-electric model in Europe showed a solid start, with the carmaker selling 3,000 units in advance orders.



According to Hyundai's affiliates in Europe, about 10,000 people applied to buy the electric car in preorders for the IONIQ 5, the first model embedded with Hyundai's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP).



The move is likely to help Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors increase sales of electric cars in Europe.



Last week, Hyundai said preorders for the IONIQ 5 reached a record 23,760 units on the first day of preorders in South Korea.



Hyundai said the zero-emission car's advanced technologies and innovative designs appear to have met customer demands amid tougher regulations on combustion engine vehicles and a growing appetite for environment-friendly models.



Hyundai unveiled the IONIQ 5 midsize crossover utility vehicle in global markets, with a plan to launch the model in Europe next month and in the United States and other markets later this year.



The IONIQ 5 is available in two versions: the long-range model with a 72.6 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and the standard model with a 58 kWh battery. The long-range version can travel up to 430 kilometers on a single charge and charge 80 percent of the battery capacity within 18 minutes.



The all-electric car is priced at 50 million won to 55 million won ($45,000-$49,500). With government subsidies, it can be purchased for around 40 million won. (Yonhap)