[News Focus] Korea’s working-age population falls to 23-year low

This photo is a capture of a video clip, produced by the government in 1997, when the percentage of the working age population was still on the rise in South Korea. (National Archives of Korea)

SEJONG -- The percentage of working age population in South Korea fell to its lowest level in more than two decades, in the wake of continuously falling births and an ageing population, latest data showed.



The nation has seen a gradually declining number of newborns since the 1990s and an ongoing entry of baby boomers -- people born between 1955-1963 -- to the senior population, which started in January 2020.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the proportion of people, aged between 15-64, stayed at 71.4 percent -- 36.99 million of the entire 51.82 million population -- as of January 2021.



After peaking at 73.4 percent from October 2011 to January 2012, their portion has continued to fall over the past nine years, rapidly declining in the past two or three years.



As a result, the figure for last month marked the lowest in about 23 years since it posted 71.4 percent in December 1997, when the Asian currency crisis hit the nation. It was 71 percent in December 1996 and 71.6 percent in December 1998.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)