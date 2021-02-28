 Back To Top
National

New virus cases below 400 on fewer testing; virus curbs extended for 2 more weeks

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 28, 2021 - 10:21       Updated : Feb 28, 2021 - 10:21
Medical workers wait in an observation area after receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in central Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Medical workers wait in an observation area after receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in central Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell below 400 on Sunday, partly due to fewer testing over the weekend, as the country launched its first mass vaccination campaign last week.

The country reported 356 more virus cases, including 334 local infections, raising the total caseload to 89,676, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Sunday's daily caseload marks a decline from 415 tallied the previous day. The figure was gradually increasing throughout last week with some ups and downs amid nationwide cluster infections.

There were eight more deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 1,603.

On Friday, South Korea launched its first vaccination campaign starting with health care workers and patients at nursing facilities and hospitals across the nation with the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is deemed more convenient for mass inoculations as its storage temperature is 2 to 8 C, compared with the vaccine by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. that requires ultra-cold chain storage.

Medical workers at hospitals for virus patients started receiving the Pfizer vaccine Saturday as well. They are the first batch of vaccines acquired through the World Health Organization's global vaccine COVAX Facility. (Yonhap)
