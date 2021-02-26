[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V drops hint for mixtape





(Credit: Bit Hit Entertainment)

V of BTS gave out hints for his mixtape in a video clip uploaded on the band’s YouTube channel on Thursday.



In the teaser clip for the makings of the band’s “BE” album, the artist said that about 13 tracks will be included in his solo mixtape to the delight of his fans who have been awaiting the release.



At the global media conference held for the “BE” album in November last year, he said that he is interested in classic and Jazz music and although those genres are not part of the band’s album, they will be for his own project.



He admits that his personal music spectrum is quite small, he has participated in writing and producing 15 songs for the group and himself so far.



He will become the fourth member of the septet to put out a mixtape, following RM, Suga and J-Hope.



ITZY kicks off new variety show





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



ITZY is launching a new project, an original entertainment program called “[CSI] Codename: Secret ITZY.”



In the teaser trailer, each of the five-piece act appeared against a dramatic background music while a sealed envelope and entering restricted area evoked a mysterious setting for the series. The first episode will air on March 2 on the group’s YouTube channel.



The band celebrated the second anniversary of debut earlier this month with a live recital that was broadcast online.



It burst onto the K-pop scene with single album “IT’z Different” in 2019 and its debut song “Dalla Dalla” topped the television music chart show here in the shortest time for a K-pop female band.



Blackpink’s Jisoo creates KartRider character





(Credit: LINE Friends)



Jisoo of Blackpink will develop intellectual properties based on a new character with Line Friends for Nexon’s KartRider, announced the creative studio on Friday.



This three-way collaboration is part of the strategic partnership between Line Friends and Nexon that was announced in July 2020.



The idol, an avid fan of the game herself, participated in planning and designing the characters and its pet as well items for both that will be available from March 19. KartRider has been a flagship game for the game maker since it was published in 2004 and the mobile version KartRider Rush Plus amassed over 20 million users across the world.



The first five-part video of the collaboration process with Jisoo will be uploaded via Line Friends’ YouTube channel from March 4. She will not only solve questions regarding the game but also compete against a well-known KartRider YouTuber.



DAY6 returns as a whole after 1 year





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)