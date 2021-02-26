 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Kospi plunges nearly 3% on US bond yields hike

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Feb 26, 2021 - 17:13       Updated : Feb 26, 2021 - 17:13
An electronic board at Hana Bank’s dealing room in Seoul shows the Kospi declining 2.8 percent to 3,012.95 points as of Friday’s closing bell. (Yonhap)
An electronic board at Hana Bank’s dealing room in Seoul shows the Kospi declining 2.8 percent to 3,012.95 points as of Friday’s closing bell. (Yonhap)
The South Korean key stock index dipped nearly 3 percent Friday, just managing to stay above 3,000 points. Affected by US inflation woes, foreign and institutional investors accelerated their selloffs of local shares.

The main bourse Kospi began trading lower at 3,089.49 points then continuously moved downward throughout the day to close at 3,012.95 points, falling 2.8 percent from the previous session’s close. The index retreated below the 3,000-point threshold until around 3 p.m., but slightly recovered from earlier losses toward the end of trading.

The deepened losses were driven by an overnight Wall Street plunge on the impact of bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 1.75 percent, while the Nasdaq and S&P tumbled 3.52 percent and 2.45 percent, respectively. The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped to the 1.6 percent level Thursday, marking its highest level since Feb. 14, 2020.

Foreign and institutional investors turned to net sellers, dumping a net 44.1 billion won ($39.19 million) and 200.9 billion won, respectively, while small domestic investors purchased a net 245.3 billion won.

“Backed by the surging US bond yields, the possibility of capital flight from emerging markets has arisen, resulting major indexes in countries such as Korea and China to plummet,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Most large-cap stocks traded lower.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 3.28 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 4.71 percent. Leading internet portal operator Naver fell 2.09 percent and chemicals giant LG Chem shed 6.63 percent. Meanwhile, mobile giant Kakao and the nation’s second-largest carmaker Kia advanced 0.72 percent and 3.12 percent, respectively.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also plunged 2.38 percent to 913.94 points at the closing bell. The index started off 0.61 percent lower and extended the bearish trend throughout the day. Foreign and institutional investors’ combined net sales in Friday’s trading came in at 386.7 billion won.

The value of the Korean weakened against the US greenback. The local currency closed at 1,123.5 won per dollar, adding 15.7 won per dollar, or 1.42 percent, from the previous session’s close.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114