LG Arts Center announces program for its last season in Gangnam

Set to move to Magok, western Seoul, in 2022, the LG Arts Center released the program for its last season in Gangnam, southern Seoul, Friday.



The center’s annual program CoMPAS21 will feature more domestic acts, as visits by international artists and art troupes are limited by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. Performances by foreign productions are to be available through screenings.



Theater director Yang Jung-ung, who staged the opening ceremony for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, is to return to the theater for the first time in five years with Shakespearean tragedy “Coriolanus,” from July 3-15.



Yang and his theater troupe Yohangza Company were invited to the Barbican in London in 2006, and the London Globe in 2012 with their performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”



Director Shin U-chung‘s “Incendies” will run May 25-30. The play was to have opened at the LG Arts Center in September, but was postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The LG Arts Center’s 2021 program features a strong dance lineup as well.





A scene from “A Seventh Man” by Jung Young-doo (LG Arts Center)





A scene from “Darkness Poomba” by Kim Jae-duk (LG Arts Center)



Choreographer Jung Young-doo will show “A Seventh Man,” inspired by the 1975 book by John Berger and Jean Mohr, June 4-5. Choreographer Kim Jae-duk’s “Sinawi” and “Darkness Poomba” will go on the stage May 7-8, after having been postponed in September.





Leenalchi and the Ambiguous Dance Company perform at the LG Arts Center in June 2020. (LG Arts Center)



The band Leenalchi and the Ambiguous Dance Company, who created last year’s “Feel the Rhythm of Korea” tourism promotion campaign with the Korea Tourism Organization, will go on stage June 11-12, performing the band’s new single “Please Don’t Go,” and its album “Sugungga.”



Guitarists Park Kyu-hee and Park Ju-won will take to the stage together for the first time on June 23.



A scene from “Cinderella” by Matthew Bourne (LG Arts Center)