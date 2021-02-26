Walt Disney Korea appoints new chief Tom Oh

Newly appointed Walt Disney Korea chief Tom Oh (Walt Disney Korea)
Walt Disney said Friday it has appointed Tom Oh as chief of its Korean branch to bolster its presence in the country.
Tom Oh, whose previous post was the head of direct-to-consumer business division of Walt Disney Korea, has been promoted to the general manager and representative director. Oh will spearhead Disney’s strategies and overall business in Korea.
Kim So-youn, who has worked for Disney for 14 years after joining the company in 2007, will fill in Kim’s previous post.
Oh, who majored economics and Japanese at the University of Michigan, is a veteran media expert with about 30 years of experience in the industry, having worked as the managing director of 20th Century Fox before he joined Disney.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)