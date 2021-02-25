N.K. firm files lawsuit to collect payment from S. Korean company

A North Korean firm filed a lawsuit against a South Korean company in 2019 to claim payment related to a business deal, sources here said Thursday, a rare legal battle between businesses from the two Koreas.

The company affiliated with Pyongyang's national economic cooperation federation filed the suit with the Seoul Central District Court seeking 5.3 billion won (US$4.7 million) for its alleged unpaid supply, according to the sources.

Their names have not been made available.



