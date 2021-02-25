Jeep to launch drive-through event to celebrate 80th anniversary

Jeep’s 80th anniversary limited edition vehicles (Jeep)
SUV brand Jeep said on Thursday it will launch a drive-thru event next month to celebrate the company’s 80th anniversary.
The American carmaker, founded in 1941, will kick off the event on March 3 along with a limited-edition release of six of its models to mark the occasion. The brand’s signature vehicles will also be put on display for 10 days in the Seongsu-dong neighborhood in Seoul.
During the event, customers will have a chance to enjoy consultation services as well as participate in several recreational activities, such as photo printing and social media events. Members of the Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty program, can also enjoy special benefits.
The 80th anniversary lineup, which includes the Renegade, Compass, Cherokee, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and the Gladiator, sports special interior and exterior design upgrades. The Wrangler in particular, comes in two types, one with a hard top roof and the other with a power top roof.
The limited editions also come with anniversary-themed items such as interior and exterior badging, leather seats as well as a floor mat which encapsulates the brand’s identity, the company said.
Ranging from a granite crystal metallic finish to a bright, white clear coat, the new edition comes in multiple colors.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)