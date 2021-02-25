 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 25, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Feb 25, 2021 - 16:00

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Wednesday, shows BTS on stage to perform its hit song
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Wednesday, shows BTS on stage to perform its hit song "Dynamite" on "MTV Unplugged." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Global superstar BTS has earned another "million point" song on Japan's Oricon music chart with its upbeat pop-disco hit "Dynamite," the band's agency said Thursday.

"Dynamite," the all-English summer number released in August, has accumulated more than 1 million points on the Japanese music chart's weekly single rankings, according to Big Hit Entertainment. Oricon ranks singles based on digital downloads and streaming plays.

In the latest weekly chart tallied between Feb. 15-21, "Dynamite" continued to stay strong, ranking No. 6, it added.

This is the second time a BTS single has earned more than a million points on the Japanese music chart. Its Japanese single album "Lights/Boy with Luv" also achieved the record 15 months after it was released in July 2019. "Dynamite" reached the milestone in just six months.

"Dynamite" is one of the most prominent songs in the seven-piece act's discography. It became the first song by a Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart and has stayed on the chart for six months.

The song was included as the final track of the BTS album "BE," released in November. (Yonhap)

