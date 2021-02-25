 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Carmakers to recall over 470,000 vehicles over defects

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Feb 25, 2021 - 15:06       Updated : Feb 25, 2021 - 15:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Mercedes-Benz Korea, Hyundai Motor, Kia, Honda Korea, Ford Sales and Service Korea, Audi Volkswagen Korea, Nissan Korea, Volvo Cars Korea, and BMW Korea will recall 478,371 vehicles after faulty components have been found, South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday.

The latest action came a day after the ministry announced a mass recall for 26,699 units of Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle models over faulty batteries.

Of the total cases, 29,769 units of the Mercedes-Benz E 300 model turned out to have exaggerated fuel efficiency – a relatively minor fault compared to other cases -- so the company will be providing economic compensation to the corresponding owners, without actual recalls.

The Land Ministry may later impose a penalty on the German carmaker, considering the progress of the voluntary compensation, officials said.

Around 252,065 units, including the Mercedes-Benz E 300 4MATIC model, were confirmed to have errors in their emergency communication -- eCall - software.

“Such error may stop the car’s system from transmitting location information to the emergency headquarters, in case the power supply be temporarily shut down due to collision,” the ministry said.

Also, 256 units, including Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 4MATIC model, were recalled over the risk that their power supply wiring could be worn away by motor friction and cause short-circuit fire.

Of Hyundai Motor’s sport utility vehicle Tucson and Kia’s sports sedan Stinger, 189,974 units will be recalled due to faults in their hydraulic electro control units, or HECU.

For Honda Korea’s Accord model, the problem was in the faulty adhesive on the dynamic damper that is attached to the drive shaft. Volvo’s XC40 was also singled out for the insufficient brake control device.

The nine carmakers have started to provide repair or replacement services, the ministry said.

Vehicle owners may individually contact or visit designated service centers to have the parts replaced, free of charge. In case that they have had the necessary repair at their own expenses, they may ask for compensation.

Further information related to the latest recall measure may be found at the ministry’s official website for car issues (http://www.car.go.kr).

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114