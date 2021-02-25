Carmakers to recall over 470,000 vehicles over defects

Mercedes-Benz Korea, Hyundai Motor, Kia, Honda Korea, Ford Sales and Service Korea, Audi Volkswagen Korea, Nissan Korea, Volvo Cars Korea, and BMW Korea will recall 478,371 vehicles after faulty components have been found, South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday.
The latest action came a day after the ministry announced a mass recall for 26,699 units of Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle models over faulty batteries.
Of the total cases, 29,769 units of the Mercedes-Benz E 300 model turned out to have exaggerated fuel efficiency – a relatively minor fault compared to other cases -- so the company will be providing economic compensation to the corresponding owners, without actual recalls.
The Land Ministry may later impose a penalty on the German carmaker, considering the progress of the voluntary compensation, officials said.
Around 252,065 units, including the Mercedes-Benz E 300 4MATIC model, were confirmed to have errors in their emergency communication -- eCall - software.
“Such error may stop the car’s system from transmitting location information to the emergency headquarters, in case the power supply be temporarily shut down due to collision,” the ministry said.
Also, 256 units, including Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 4MATIC model, were recalled over the risk that their power supply wiring could be worn away by motor friction and cause short-circuit fire.
Of Hyundai Motor’s sport utility vehicle Tucson and Kia’s sports sedan Stinger, 189,974 units will be recalled due to faults in their hydraulic electro control units, or HECU.
For Honda Korea’s Accord model, the problem was in the faulty adhesive on the dynamic damper that is attached to the drive shaft. Volvo’s XC40 was also singled out for the insufficient brake control device.
The nine carmakers have started to provide repair or replacement services, the ministry said.
Vehicle owners may individually contact or visit designated service centers to have the parts replaced, free of charge. In case that they have had the necessary repair at their own expenses, they may ask for compensation.
Further information related to the latest recall measure may be found at the ministry’s official website for car issues (http://www.car.go.kr).
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
)