Finance minister to attend virtual G-20 meeting this week

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Yonhap)

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki plans to attend a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 major economies this week to discuss ways to tackle the pandemic, the finance ministry said Thursday.



The meeting, to be chaired by Italy, will be held virtually Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



G-20 financial chiefs and leaders of international organizations will discuss ways to strengthen policy coordination to cope with the economic fallout from the pandemic and to promote financial stability.



Hong plans to stress the need to promote inclusive economic growth and highlight the role of the G-20 in tackling financial market jitters, it added.(Yonhap)



