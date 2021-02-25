Netflix to invest W550b Korean content

Kim Min-young, Netflix vice president of content, speaks during “See What’s Next Korea 2021” on Thursday. (Netflix)



Global streaming giant Netflix introduced numerous original series and movies planned for 2021, along with its plans to invest 550 billion won ($496 million) in Korean content this year.



Netflix held the online press conference “See What’s Next Korea 2021” on Thursday to commemorate the fifth year of Netflix service in Korea. During the event, Netflix released still scenes of many original series planned for this year and announced the creation of two original Netflix Korean movies, “Moral Sense” and “Carter.”



“Korean content has gone across borders and is reaching out to the global audience,” said Kim Min-young, vice president of content at Netflix. “For 2021, we will invest approximately $500 million in Korean content. This is our attempt to create Korean content together and make the Korean production industry grow as a whole. We will do our best to make Korean content known throughout the world.”



In addition, Don Kang, director of content, and Kim Tae-won, director of movies, announced that Netflix will work with Korean producers to create two original Korean movies, “Carter” and “Moral Sense.”



“Carter” will be an action blockbuster by director Jeong Byeong-gil of “The Villainess” (2017) and “Confessions of Murder” (2012).



“‘Carter’ sprang from the idea of what it would be like for a man who loses all his memory to run away from the moment he wakes till the end of the movie,” said Jeong.



“Moral Sense” will be the first romance genre Korean movie made by Netflix. Based on the popular webtoon with the same name, the romance will revolve around the relationship between a man with an unusual sexual preference and a coworker who happens to come across the secret.



A scene from “The Silent Sea,” shown for the first time on “See What’s Next Korea 2021” (Netflix)