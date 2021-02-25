Netflix to invest W550b Korean content

Kim Min-young, Netflix vice president of content, speaks during “See What’s Next Korea 2021” on Thursday. (Netflix)
Global streaming giant Netflix introduced numerous original series and movies planned for 2021, along with its plans to invest 550 billion won ($496 million) in Korean content this year.
Netflix held the online press conference “See What’s Next Korea 2021” on Thursday to commemorate the fifth year of Netflix service in Korea. During the event, Netflix released still scenes of many original series planned for this year and announced the creation of two original Netflix Korean movies, “Moral Sense” and “Carter.”
“Korean content has gone across borders and is reaching out to the global audience,” said Kim Min-young, vice president of content at Netflix. “For 2021, we will invest approximately $500 million in Korean content. This is our attempt to create Korean content together and make the Korean production industry grow as a whole. We will do our best to make Korean content known throughout the world.”
In addition, Don Kang, director of content, and Kim Tae-won, director of movies, announced that Netflix will work with Korean producers to create two original Korean movies, “Carter” and “Moral Sense.”
“Carter” will be an action blockbuster by director Jeong Byeong-gil of “The Villainess” (2017) and “Confessions of Murder” (2012).
“‘Carter’ sprang from the idea of what it would be like for a man who loses all his memory to run away from the moment he wakes till the end of the movie,” said Jeong.
“Moral Sense” will be the first romance genre Korean movie made by Netflix. Based on the popular webtoon with the same name, the romance will revolve around the relationship between a man with an unusual sexual preference and a coworker who happens to come across the secret.
A scene from “The Silent Sea,” shown for the first time on “See What’s Next Korea 2021” (Netflix)
Netflix also disclosed information on multiple original series planned for the year.
The second season of “Love Alarm,” about an app that rings if someone in the vicinity likes you, will kick off on March 12. Also human drama “Move to Heaven,” about trauma cleaners, will premiere within the first half of the year.
“D.P.” featuring actor Jung Hae-in and about military police, “My Name” about a daughter entering the police force in order to investigate secrets behind her father’s death, “All of Us Are Dead” that continues the recent Korean zombie tradition, sitcom “So Not Worth It” about multicultural students in a college dormitory, “Paik’s Spirit” with restaurant tycoon Paik Jong-won introducing Korean alcohol and food to guests and stand-up comedy series “Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach” are all scheduled to show on Netflix within the year.
Furthermore, a star-studded lineup of actors and directors is scheduled for 2021. “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” starring Jun Ji-hyun will be shown later in the year, as well as “Hellbound,” featuring Yoo Ah-in and directed by Yeon Sang-ho of “Train to Busan.” Also, “Squid Game” featuring actor Lee Jung-jae, is planned for release in the fall and sci-fi thriller “The Silent Sea” with Gong Yoo and Bae Doo-na and produced by Jung Woo-sung are on their way this year.
Vice President Kim attributed the success of Korean content in the world to the detail in the emotion.
“Although the infrastructure is important, I think the reason Korean content has been loved for so long is because of the emotions and sentiment in the content. Korean content focuses on the detail of emotion and expresses it well,” Kim said during a press interview after the event. “The ultimate goal of all the content for the viewers is to enjoy it.”
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)