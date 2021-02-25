[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Chaos Walking

(US)

Opened Feb. 24

Action

Directed by Doug Liman



In a not-too-distant future, there is a planet called “New World” where only men live and all living creatures can hear each other‘s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds called Noise. One day, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), who crashed into the planet. The two start questioning the dystopian world and make plans to escape from it.







Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

(UK)

Reopened Feb. 10

Action, Fantasy

Directed by Mike Newell



Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) starts his fourth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Somehow Harry’s name pops out from the Goblet of Fire, which means he is now forced to compete in the Triwizard Tournament, a hazardous competition between rival schools of magic.







Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 27

Animation

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki



Tanjiro joins a secret organization of demon slayers after his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon. For his new mission, Tanjiro gets on the Mugen Train with his comrades Inosuke and Zenitsu. On the train, they meet legendary demon slayer Rengoku. Soon after boarding, the group is attacked.







Soul

(US)

Opened Jan. 20

Animation

Directed by Pete Docter



Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher, dreams of becoming a jazz musician. One day, Joe auditions for the band of jazz legend Dorothea Williams. Impressed with Joe’s piano playing, Dorothea offers him a chance to perform later that night. As Joe heads off to prepare for the show, he falls down a manhole and ends up in the “Great Before.”