[News Focus] COVID-19 causes historic gap in online sales by product type

The entrance to departures at Incheon International Airport is deserted on Feb. 9, two days before the Lunar New Year holidays. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The novel coronavirus was found to have brought a seriously widening disparity in the online sales performances of local retailers by product segment and business type.



South Koreans have sharply increased their online spending on agricultural, livestock and fisheries products as the cut back on dining out amid the pandemic.



According to Statistics Korea, the monthly turnover of retailers selling products from agriculture, livestock and fisheries online -- for homemade food -- reached 638.2 billion won ($575.4 million) in December 2020.



This marked the second-highest number in history, next to the record-high of 736.8 billion won in September 2020, which was a particular occasion affected by the Chuseok, or Korean thanksgiving, holidays.



Compared to December 2019, when the figure was just 318.9 billion won, online shopping transactions for the product segment surged by 100.1 percent in just a year. The growth rate over the past two years reached 150.7 percent from 254.2 billion won in December 2018.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)