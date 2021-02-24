Korea Shipbuilding bags W570b order from Europe

This photo, provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Wednesday shows a ConRo ship built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in 2010. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday that it has secured a 570 billion won ($514 million) order from a European company.



Under the deal to build six 45,700-ton ConRo vessels, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. will deliver the ships starting in the first half of 2023, Korea Shipbuilding said.



The ConRo vessel refers to a hybrid of a car carrier and a container carrier.



Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has been leading the global ConRo ship market, building 19 ConRo ships, or 40 percent, of 48 ConRo ships built across the globe since 2010.



Korea Shipbuilding, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., has three shipbuilders under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (Yonhap)