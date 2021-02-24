Samsung starts mass-production of power-efficient SSD for data centers

This photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows the company's latest data center-use solid state drive product, PM9A3E1.S. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has started mass-production of a power-efficient solid state drive (SSD) for data centers that also boasts enhanced security solutions.



The South Korean tech giant said PM9A3E1.S is the industry's first data center-use SSD product based on sixth-generation V-NAND chips. It supports the standards of Open Compute Project (OCP), an organization that sets hardware and software standards in data centers.



Samsung, the world's leading memory chip producer, said its latest SSD has the industry's top class power efficiency that will help data centers to reduce operation costs.



Based on its sequential write speed, PM9A3E1.S supports 283 megabyte per second (MB/s) per 1 watt, which is a 50 percent improvement from its predecessor PM983aM.2, according to Samsung.



If all hard disk drives shipped worldwide last year are switched to the PM9A3 E1.S 4TB product, the total power savings could reach 1,484 gigawatt hours, Samsung said.



When it comes to performance, PM9A3E1.S provides sequential write speed of 3,000 MB/s, which is two times faster than its predecessor. It supports random read and write speeds of 750K IOPS and 160K IOPS, respectively, an improvement of 40 percent and 150 percent from its predecessor.



Samsung said the latest SSD also comes with enhanced security solutions, including anti-rollback, which prevents downloading firmware with a lower security version, and secure boot that verifies the digital signature during the boot process. (Yonhap)