Sports

Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after car rollover

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 24, 2021 - 09:35       Updated : Feb 24, 2021 - 09:35

The damaged car of Tiger Woods is towed away after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California,Tuesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)
The amazing golf career of Tiger Woods, from two-year-old prodigy to his epic comeback 2019 Masters victory, was in jeopardy Tuesday after injuries suffered in a serious solo car crash, the AFP reported.

The 45-year-old American, among the world's most famous athletes for the past quarter-century, underwent surgery for multiple leg injuries following the early morning wreck near Los Angeles, according to the report.

It could mean the end of a groundbreaking career that has seen Woods win 15 major titles, three shy of the all-time record set by Jack Nicklaus, and 82 US PGA crowns, level with Sam Snead for the all-time mark, the AFP said.

But Woods has overcome multiple back and knee surgeries as well as the 2009 revelation of multiple affairs that led to divorce from wife Elin Nordegren and an emotional public apology. (From news report)

 

