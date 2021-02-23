Sunmi returns with a bold swing of ‘Tail’

Sunmi new single “Tail” poster (Abyss Company)



Channeling her inner feline, Sunmi has returned with a transformation into a seductive yet innocent, cat-like woman in her new single “Tail” released Tuesday.



“It’s completely different from my previous song ‘pporappippam’ and also strays far from my other songs released so far,” Sunmi said during a live-streamed press conference about the title song of her new digital single.



“Tail,” as the title implies, is an embodiment of the instinctive emotions of a cat-like woman.



“Animals use their tail to express their emotions. They’ll shake their tails gently when they’re in a good mood and flick it hard if frustrated. I liked the frankness of this instinctive behavior and the word ‘tail’ just left a huge impact in my mind,” Sunmi said.



Sunmi teamed up with producer Frants to create the self-written single, after collaborating with him multiple times with “pporappippam,” “Siren” and more.



“For the audio, we focused on making it sound sharp and temperamental like a cat, while placing the animal’s uniquely cynical yet listless traits here and there,” she said, adding that they incorporated rhythmic beats and guitar riffs to mimic cat-like sounds.



The stage was once again set ablaze with Sunmi’s astonishing dance in “Tail,” which was created by renowned choreographer Janelle Ginestra. Ginestra has previously worked with divas Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, and recently with K-pop girl group Red Velvet members Irene and Seulgi in their unit track “Monster.”





Sunmi (Abyss Company)