Business

Samsung SDI to inject W1tr into Hungary battery plant

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 18:39       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 18:39
A rendering of the Samsung SDI battery plant in Goed, Hungary (Samsung SDI)
A rendering of the Samsung SDI battery plant in Goed, Hungary (Samsung SDI)


Samsung SDI said Tuesday it will inject 1 trillion won ($900 million) into its battery plant in Goed, 30 kilometers north of Budapest, Hungary.

In a regulatory filing, the battery maker said its European subsidiary Samsung SDI Hungary issued rights worth 403.8 billion won. Samsung SDI will also guarantee debt worth 538.4 billion won for the subsidiary, the company said.

Samsung SDI explained that the rights offering is intended to shore up funds for expansion, including the construction of the second battery factory in Hungary. The company added that the debt guarantee has investment purposes.

Samsung SDI has battery cell factories in South Korea, China and Hungary. Though the company has never disclosed its official annual production capacity, it is estimated at 30 gigawatt-hours, as of last year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
