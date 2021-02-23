[Herald Interview] How a Korean pizza parlor aims to become a global fast food franchise

Gopizza founder and chief executive officer Lim Jae-won pose during the interview with The Korea Herald. (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



How did McDonald’s and Starbucks expand their businesses into global franchise giants?



For Lim Jae-won, the answer was clear: By giving customers what they want, and at the same quality all over the world.



So Lim started the single-serving pizza parlor Gopizza in 2016 to offer quick, tasty and affordable pizza served for one person, using tech to help ensure stores offer a consistent product.



And his approach has proven effective. With his “smart” kitchen that can bake six single-serve pizzas in three minutes, Gopizza now has over 100 direct stores and franchise outlets, not only in South Korea but also in India, Singapore and Hong Kong -- just two years since he incorporated Gopizza and started a franchise business.



The entrepreneur wants to change perceptions about pizza, and contend with other global fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Lim said during an interview with The Korea Herald on Friday.



Starting from the bottom



Graduating from Singapore Management University and then receiving a master’s in Management Engineering from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Lim dreamt of creating a brand of his own.



But he never imagined he would be in the restaurant business. Then just one day on his way home from work, a question popped up into his mind.



“I was hungry, and I wanted to have pizza for dinner. But it seemed to be a heavy meal. Then I wondered, why can’t pizza be a fast food, served fast, and for a single person like the burgers at McDonalds?” Lim, 32, said.



The standard pizza is usually large and round, and is sliced into some six to eight pieces, one too many for one-time meal for single-households. The prices, generally ranging from 19,000 won to 35,000 won here, is pretty expensive.



On that day in February 2015, Lim came drew up the entire concept for Gopizza, from its name to how it would be serving affordable, one-person servings of pizza, like the burgers at burger chains.



Unlike the pizza by the slice that has grown in popularity in Korea over the last decade, Gopizza’s servings would be made to order, in little oval shapes sliced into four.



At the time, Lim had no experience of running a business nor much work experience. So he studied the market, tried a part time job at pizza franchise and took cooking classes to learn about pizza.



With a couple of his friends from KAIST, Lim launched Gopizza on a food truck. Luckily, his moving pizza parlor was able to obtain a spot in the Seoul Bamdokkaebi Night Market in Yeouido Han River Park, promoted and operated by the city government on weekends.



Selling pizzas at between 4,000 won and 7,000 won ($3.60-$6.30), he would make some 6 million won to 7 million won in a day, Lim said.



A year later, Lim wrapped up his food truck business and opened pop-up stores in department stores, but daily sales there would be less than 1.4 million won.



“Experiencing the different business environment taught me a lot,” Lim said. It was in the two years that he also tried out different types of ovens, and then came to develop and patent his own automatic pizza oven called Goven.





Gopizza’s Goven (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



According to Lim, only one employee is needed to run Gopizza’s smart kitchen. Once an order is made, the AI Smart Topping Table turns on the recipe and shines LED lights on the partially baked dough to inform the employee of what ingredients should be added and where. The pizza is then baked in Goven in three minutes.



The par-baked dough is produced in the company’s factory in Gangwon Province.



With the technology, Lim incorporated Gopizza in 2018 and started a franchise business to open stores across South Korea.



The company is now in the process of developing Albago, which automatically spreads the sauce on the pizzas, and an automated monitoring system that oversees ongoing processes in the kitchen, Lim said.



Open-mind to differences leads to success



Lim said he is a fast learner and has a challenging spirit. Since his food truck in 2016, he made advances year by year.



Over the years, Lim has obtained an accumulated investment fund of about 8 billion won, from investors such as Capstone Partners and Big Basin Capital.



He was also among the 300 listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia in 2019, in which the magazine annually selects talented entrepreneurs and change-makers under the age of 30.



Just three years after opening the food truck, he opened the brand’s very first overseas outlet in Bangalore, India.



“For Gopizza to become a global franchise, it is important to win dominance in one of these big countries. The US is already too saturated, and China is not the most favorable condition for foreign businesses. India is a country with great potential for growth,” Lim explained.





Inside Gopizza branch in Koramangala, India (Gopizza)