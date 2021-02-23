 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung Electronics gets first homemade ultrathin copper foils

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 15:04       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 15:04
Iljin Materials CEO Yang Jeom-sik (center) and employees pose for a photo celebrating the shipment of the first batch of ultrathin copper foils used for semiconductor packing to Samsung Electronics. (Iljin Materials)
Iljin Materials CEO Yang Jeom-sik (center) and employees pose for a photo celebrating the shipment of the first batch of ultrathin copper foils used for semiconductor packing to Samsung Electronics. (Iljin Materials)


Iljin Materials said Tuesday it has shipped the first batch of domestically produced ultrathin copper foils to be used for semiconductor packing to Samsung Electronics.

According to the electronic material producer of Iljin Group, it became the first South Korean company to commercialize the ultrathin copper foils, which had been produced exclusively in Japan.

“When the Great East Japan Earthquake broke out in 2011, Samsung Electronics experienced difficulties importing the copper foils from the country and asked us to localize them. It took us 10 years since Samsung made such request,” an Iljin Materials official said.

The ultrathin copper foils are 2 micrometers thin, 50 times thinner than a strand of hair, requiring an extreme level of technological expertise.

“Ultrathin copper foils had been produced exclusively by Japanese firm Mitsui. By localizing the product, the quality of our copper foils has been certified by Samsung Electronics. Also, we will contribute to the explosive growth of the semiconductor industry,” Iljin Materials CEO Yang Jeom-sik said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114