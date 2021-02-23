Huawei co-hosts forum on shared prosperity at MWC

Governmental ministers from multiple countries gathered on Tuesday at the Connected for Shared Prosperity forum co-hosted by Huawei and GSMA to mark the opening of Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021.
Speakers, including ministers from Spain, Portugal, Hungary and more, agreed that the global economic recovery is increasing instep with greater enforcement of pandemic control measures.
They also agreed that reductions in emissions, more jobs, and more initiatives in facilitating prosperity are needed to attain the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 and the Paris Agreement‘s long-term goals.
Some speakers identified digital technologies and global collaboration as essential in this process.
Huawei Senior Vice President and Director of the Board Catherine Chen delivered a speech at the forum
“Huawei’s belief is that the ultimate goal of technology is to benefit all humans, and that digital technologies can facilitate the UN SDGs,” Chen said.
The Huawei executive called on enterprises to take firm action to use technology to create more value for the world as a whole.
Huawei has long been an advocate for supporting technological advancement, the company said.
In 2020, Huawei recycled over 4,500 tons of electronic waste through multiple initiatives including a reduction of plastics in their phone packaging -- 1.8 million shopping bags worth of plastic were saved per 10 million phones -- and a reduction of 148 million tons of carbon emissions through the deployment of FusionSolar solution in more than 60 countries and regions, which is equivalent to planting more than 200 million trees.
Huawei also helped build the world‘s largest agricultural photovoltaic power plant and fishery PV power plant in Ningxia and Shandong, respectively, both of which have contributed significantly to local environmental protection efforts.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)