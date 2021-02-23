 Back To Top
Finance

Overseas card spending plummets 46.1% in 2020 amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 13:24       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 13:24
Duty-free stores at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport appear relatively empty on May 15, 2020. (Yonhap)
South Koreans' overseas card spending plummeted 46.1 percent on-year in 2020, hit by a sharp decline in the number of outbound travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including credit and debit cards, totaled $10.31 billion last year, compared with $19.12 billion in 2019, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The number of outbound South Koreans plunged 85.1 percent on-year to 4.28 million last year.

In 2019, the number of outbound South Koreans stood at 28.71 million, according to the BOK. (Yonhap)
