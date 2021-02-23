S. Koreans spent an hour a day on YouTube in Jan.: data

(123rf)

South Koreans are estimated to have spent an hour on average on the mobile YouTube app a day last month, data showed Tuesday.



The average time a local mobile user spent on the video streaming app in January stood at 30 hours and 34 minutes, or 59 minutes a day, according to mobile app tracker WiseApp, based on data of Android and iOS users over the age of 10 in the country.



WiseApp said there were 40.41 million mobile users who used the YouTube app at least once last month, with those aged 50 or over accounting for 28.7 percent of the total, followed by the 40s age group with a 21.3 percent share and the 30s age group with a 19.4 percent stake.



Users aged between 10 to 19, however, spent the most time on the video streaming platform on average last month at 46 hours and 52 minutes per user, followed by the 20s age group at 41 hours and 31 minutes and the 30s age group at 27 hours and 10 minutes. (Yonhap)