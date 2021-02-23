 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

S. Korea aims to boost exports of eco-friendly cars

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 11:06       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 11:06
Shown in this undated file photo is a charging facility for electric vehicles. (Yonhap)
Shown in this undated file photo is a charging facility for electric vehicles. (Yonhap)
South Korea on Tuesday finalized a five-year plan for the eco-friendly auto industry, which includes expanding exports of such automobiles by threefold by 2025.

The country's exports of eco-friendly cars, which includes electric and hydrogen fuel cell models, will reach 830,000 units in 2025, significantly rising from 280,000 units tallied in 2020, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

South Korea shipped $37.4 billion worth of automobiles in 2020, down 13.1 percent on-year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Exports of electric cars, on the other hand, shot up 39.9 percent to $4.6 billion.

Exports of eco-friendly cars have grown by more than threefold over the past five years. They will take up a whopping 35 percent of the total automobile exports in 2025, rising sharply from 14.6 percent last year.

In the past five years, the accumulated sales of such models have jumped from 240,000 units to 820,000 units.

Last year, South Korea was the world's fourth-largest exporter of electric cars and the world's top producer of hydrogen fuel cell models. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114