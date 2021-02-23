LG Display enters X-ray imaging biz with large-size oxide-based TFT

This image provided by LG Display Co. on Tuesday, shows the concept of a digital X-ray detector using oxide-based thin film transistors. (LG Display Co.)

LG Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, said Tuesday it has developed a large-size oxide-based thin film transistor (TFT) for a digital X-ray detector (DXD) as the company aims to foster its diagnostic imaging business for future growth.



LG Display said its oxide TFT -- which comes in sizes of 43 centimeter× 43 centimeter and 35cm×43cm -- is the industry's first large-size oxide TFT for DXD use.



A TFT acts as a switch to individually turn each pixel on or off and is a crucial part for display products. A DXD is a piece of medical equipment leveraging digital radiography technology that can create digital files and share them with a personal computer.



LG Display said its large-size oxide TFT has 100 times faster electron movement and 10 times lower noise than amorphous silicon-based TFT used in most DXDs.



As it can support high-quality images and high-speed videos, the company said its oxide TFT can be ideal for surgical-use equipment.



Its oxide TFT will also reduce X-ray radiation exposure significantly, according to the company, adding it can be used for mobile, portable X-ray devices for outdoor use.



LG Display said it has already supplied its oxide TFT to leading DXD solutions provider DR tech Corp. and is seeking to ink more supply deals with global DXD makers in the future.



According to market researcher Omdia, the global medical DXD market is expected to grow to $2.53 billion in 2024 from $1.95 billion in 2020. (Yonhap)