 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG Display enters X-ray imaging biz with large-size oxide-based TFT

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 10:06       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 10:06
This image provided by LG Display Co. on Tuesday, shows the concept of a digital X-ray detector using oxide-based thin film transistors. (LG Display Co.)
This image provided by LG Display Co. on Tuesday, shows the concept of a digital X-ray detector using oxide-based thin film transistors. (LG Display Co.)
LG Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, said Tuesday it has developed a large-size oxide-based thin film transistor (TFT) for a digital X-ray detector (DXD) as the company aims to foster its diagnostic imaging business for future growth.

LG Display said its oxide TFT -- which comes in sizes of 43 centimeter× 43 centimeter and 35cm×43cm -- is the industry's first large-size oxide TFT for DXD use.

A TFT acts as a switch to individually turn each pixel on or off and is a crucial part for display products. A DXD is a piece of medical equipment leveraging digital radiography technology that can create digital files and share them with a personal computer.

LG Display said its large-size oxide TFT has 100 times faster electron movement and 10 times lower noise than amorphous silicon-based TFT used in most DXDs.

As it can support high-quality images and high-speed videos, the company said its oxide TFT can be ideal for surgical-use equipment. 

Its oxide TFT will also reduce X-ray radiation exposure significantly, according to the company, adding it can be used for mobile, portable X-ray devices for outdoor use.

LG Display said it has already supplied its oxide TFT to leading DXD solutions provider DR tech Corp. and is seeking to ink more supply deals with global DXD makers in the future.

According to market researcher Omdia, the global medical DXD market is expected to grow to $2.53 billion in 2024 from $1.95 billion in 2020.  (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114