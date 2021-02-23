[News Focus] Korea’s household debt grows second-fastest in OECD

A signboard for the issuance of credit cards and household loans is seen at a commercial bank branch in Seoul. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- In 2016, South Korea saw collective household debt to net disposable income reach 174.52 percent, according to the research by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



The figure grew further to 181.81 percent in 2017, 184.99 percent in 2018 and 190.59 percent in 2019 amid a continuous climb in financial services firms’ outstanding loans, such as mortgages and credit-based lending, issued to the household sector.



The 16.07 percentage point increase of Korea during the 2016-2019 period marked the second-fastest figure among 24 OECD countries. Of the total 37 members, figures for 13 countries have yet to be compiled.



This contrasts with a climb of 8.75 percentage points in Switzerland, 6.29 percentage points in France, 4.93 percentage points in Sweden and 2.47 percentage points in Australia.



Germany (1.68 percentage points), Canada (1.25) and Italy (0.49) posted less than 2 percentage point growth over the corresponding three-year period.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)