Finance

Seoul city supports flower farmers hit by COVID-19 slump

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 22, 2021 - 16:55       Updated : Feb 22, 2021 - 16:55
This Thursday photo shows cut tulips at a flower farm in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This Thursday photo shows cut tulips at a flower farm in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Seoul city government has launched a campaign to support flower farmers struggling to survive the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The floral industry has been suffering from a sharp decrease in demand, with special events cancelled and scaled down, since the onset of the new coronavirus pandemic early last year.

To assist growers, the city has rolled out a campaign, from promoting flower purchases to floral decoration of the city hall and the expansion of its plant donation program.

"We ask for active participation in the floral gifts and 'one table, one flower' drives to help farmers suffering from plummeting prices," Kim Eui-seung, a senior economic policy official, said.

As part of the movement, the Seoul government will dress up the lobby, cafeteria and other parts of the city hall with colorful blossoms and vines from Tuesday until next month.

It has doubled the budget for a program to give pet plants to the elderly from 200 million won ($180,500) to 400 million won. The authorities will use more flowers for public cultural and educational programs.

In cooperation with the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, the city plans to install pop-up flower shops at the company's discount outlets across the capital. (Yonhap)
