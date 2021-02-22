Seoul Fashion Week to run virtually in March

Kumann Yoo Hye Jin runway from the 2021 spring-summer Seoul Fashion Week (Seoul Fashion Week)



The Seoul Fashion Week is embarking on a digital fashion event for the 2021 fall-winter season with 45 fashion brands participating, after a similar online event for the spring-summer season in October.



The 2021 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week will run March 22-27 on the digital platform. A total of 45 fashion designers were selected to join the show -- 28 established designers for the Seoul Collection show and 17 rookie designers for Generation Next.



While the number of rookie designers has significantly increased compared to the previous season, from 10 to 17, the number of established designers has fallen to 28 from 35.



Further details including runway venues are yet to be decided, but Seoul landmarks could serve as show venues, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the organizer of the event.



The 2021 fall-winter Digital Trade Show, which aims to promote sales through a digital B2C (business to customer) retail platform, will be run for 14 days from March 22 to April 4, with nearly 100 fashion brands taking part.



After the sudden outbreak of the pandemic early last year led to the cancellation of the 2020 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week, the 2021 spring-summer season last October went digital.



The 2021 spring-summer Seoul Fashion Week attracted more than 670,000 view of the runway videos during the five-day fashion week on its YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/37MfXEB).



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)