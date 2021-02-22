Berlinale-bound ‘Fighter’ set for release next month

Poster of the independent film “Fighter” unveiled on Monday, ahead of its local release on March 18. (Indiestory)



Film director Jero Yun’s “Fighter”, which has been invited to compete at the 71st Berlin Film Festival, will be released in local theaters on March 18.



“Fighter” depicts the story of North Korean refugee Jin-ah (Lim Seong-mi) who is always exhausted from her part-time jobs. One day, Jin-ah discovers boxing and finds meaning to her life through the sport.



Yun’s new movie was invited to compete in the Generation 14plus category at the Berlinale, which is a competition program that screens state-of-the-art international cinema for young audiences over 14 years old.



Last year, “Fighter” became a highly anticipated independent film after winning two awards -- the NETPAC Award and Actress of the Year -- at the 25th Busan International Film Festival.





A scene from teaser of independent film “Fighter” directed by Jero Yun. (Indiestory)