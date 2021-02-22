 Back To Top
Entertainment

Berlinale-bound ‘Fighter’ set for release next month

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Feb 22, 2021 - 15:05       Updated : Feb 22, 2021 - 15:05
Poster of the independent film “Fighter” unveiled on Monday, ahead of its local release on March 18. (Indiestory)

Film director Jero Yun’s “Fighter”, which has been invited to compete at the 71st Berlin Film Festival, will be released in local theaters on March 18.

“Fighter” depicts the story of North Korean refugee Jin-ah (Lim Seong-mi) who is always exhausted from her part-time jobs. One day, Jin-ah discovers boxing and finds meaning to her life through the sport.

Yun’s new movie was invited to compete in the Generation 14plus category at the Berlinale, which is a competition program that screens state-of-the-art international cinema for young audiences over 14 years old.

Last year, “Fighter” became a highly anticipated independent film after winning two awards -- the NETPAC Award and Actress of the Year -- at the 25th Busan International Film Festival. 

A scene from teaser of independent film “Fighter” directed by Jero Yun. (Indiestory)

Yun is also known for directing “Hitchhiker” (2016), which was screened during the Directors’ Fortnight at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

Actress Lim started her acting career 13 years ago and has appeared in several indie films, including “I Should Have Killed that Bastard” (2018) directed by Lee Ga-hong and “Cinema with You” (2017) directed by Jeong Ka-young, Kim Tae-jin and Yoo Ji-young. She also played a minor role in director Bong Joon-ho’s “Mother.”

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
