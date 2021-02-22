Army officer in Seoul tests positive for coronavirus

Visitors wait to get tested for the new coronavirus at a makeshift clinic in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

An Army officer based in Seoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.



The soldier was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a family member was found infected, according to the ministry.



The case brought the total number of infections reported among the military population to 568, of which 556 have been fully cured and 12 are under treatment.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 332 additional virus cases, raising the total caseload to 87,324. (Yonhap)