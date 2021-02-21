Bitcoin is now worth more than its weight in gold





The price of Bitcoin surged to another record high over the weekend, becoming more expensive than 1 kilogram of gold.



The digital coin was being traded for more than 65 million won ($58,800) as of Sunday morning, data from crypto exchange Upbit showed. Bitcoin’s rally came as domestic gold prices recently declined to hit a new 10-month low. Gold, which has long been a safe haven asset both in Korea and worldwide, stood at 62,967 won per 1 gram as of Friday.



The largest cryptocurrency’s market value also exceeded more than $1 trillion, according to cryptocurrency data website CoinMarketCap. The figure surpasses market caps of the most valuable tech companies, such as Tesla and Facebook, whose value stood at around $750 billion. Bitcoin is quickly catching up to Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which is valued at $1.4 trillion as of Sunday.





(Korea Exchange)