LIG Nex1 heads to IDEX 2021, knocks on Middle East market

A rendering of LIG Nex1’s booth in IDEX 2021, where the company will showcase its medium-range surface-to-air M-SAM II missile, anti-tank guided missile Raybolt, wearable robot Lexo, unmanned surface vehicle Sea Sword and multipurpose, compact drone systems. (LIG Nex1)





LIG Nex1 said Sunday it is participating in the International Defense Exhibition and Conference 2021 to showcase its next-generation defense technologies.



According to the South Korean aerospace and defense firm, it will display its medium-range surface-to-air missile M-SAM II, also known as Cheongung II, anti-tank guided missile Raybolt, wearable robot Lexo, unmanned surface vehicle Sea Sword and multipurpose, compact drone systems at the biennial defense expo that kicked off Sunday in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates. The event will last through Thursday.



“We look forward to introducing LIG Nex1‘s defense solutions optimized for modern battlefields through IDEX 2021,” said LIG Nex1 CEO Kim Ji-chan.



Launched in 1993, IDEX is one of the largest defense exhibitions in the Middle East and Africa region that brings together about 1,100 defense companies from all around the world. This year, 18 South Korean defense firms are participating.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)