Celltrion to supply antibody treatment for COVID-19 without profit margin in Korea: chairman

Celltrion's CP-P59 COVID-19 treatment





South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion will supply its antibody treatment for COVID-19 without a profit margin in South Korea, its chairman has said.



Celltrion’s CT-P59 won the South Korean drug safety agency’s conditional approval earlier this month, becoming the first locally made treatment for the virus. The drug began to be supplied to local medical institutions Wednesday.



CT-P59 is administered to COVID-19 patients at higher risk, referring to people aged 60 and older, or with health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or chronic diseases that affect the respiratory system.



Seo Jung-jin, chairman of Celltrion Group, said he plans to “supply the treatment globally after keeping enough supply for all Koreans.”



“Our treatment will be sold without a profit margin in Korea,” Seo said in an interview with Korea Society President Tom Byrne posted Friday on the website of the nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of ties between South Korea and the United States. (Yonhap)