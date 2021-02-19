Two court officials arrested over attempt to rape, assault

yonhap

Two court officials have recently been arrested in separate incidents this month on suspicion of attempting to rape a woman, and assaulting a karaoke owner in Seoul, police said.



A drunk official in his 30s chased a woman into a restroom in a building in Songpa-gu, Seoul, where he then beat and attempted to rape the victim on Thursday, police said on Friday.



The man, surnamed Kim, fled as the victim resisted and later was arrested by police.



The police are investigating him on charges of attempted rape and looking into the details of the incident and the motive for the crime.



In a separate incident, a technical official working for the Supreme Court was arrested at Seocho Police Station in Seoul on charges of assault.



The man in his 50s, who is said to drive an official vehicle, was accused of beating the owner of a karaoke bar in Seocho-gu at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 during an argument with the owner.



The owner was said to have refused to serve the man, who was drunk, and also because there was not much time left until 9 p.m. -- after which businesses are required to close due to social distancing measures.



The accused went on a rampage for about 30 minutes even after being taken to a nearby police station, the police said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)







